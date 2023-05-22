Calls for Quebec MNA's resignation after comments on police abuse allegations

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (APNQL) is calling for the resignation of MNA Pierre Dufour following his comments about a Radio-Canada report that detailed allegations of police abuse by Indigenous women, as well as the inquiry that followed.

APNQL chief Ghislain Picard says the only "honourable" thing Dufour can do is step down because of his "contemptuous and unworthy" statements.

At a May 15 Val-d'Or city council meeting, Dufour, the MNA for Abitibi-East, was called to speak following discussions on homelessness in the municipality.

After praising assistance measures offered by the Legault government on this issue, Dufour said the Val-d'Or city council inherited a "tas de merde" (pile of shit) created in large part by an episode of Enquête -- "a show full of lies."

Airing in 2015, the Radio-Canada program shared the testimony of Indigenous women in Val-d'Or who alleged certain police officers had abused them.

The investigation contributed to the triggering of an inquiry by Judge Jacques Viens, which Dufour also criticized.

Dufour deplored that Val-d'Or didn't do more to defend its officers when the Viens report found police were "racializing the Indigenous because they gave more tickets to the homeless," in Dufour's words.

Dufour later apologized for the statements on Facebook, claiming he "expressed himself under emotion and that some words went beyond his thought."

But Picard believes this isn't enough. In an interview with The Canadian Press, he argued that Dufour's message is "inexcusable," especially from an elected official.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 22, 2023.