Caleche horse collapses and dies in Old Montreal
Courtesy: Facebook/Sauvetage Animal Rescue
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 10:59PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 11:10PM EST
A caleche horse collapsed and died in Old Montreal on Sunday.
Police were called to the scene at around 3 p.m.
They stayed at the site, but said that the SPCA is now handling the investigation.
In June, the city introduced a plan to ban the controversial horse caleche industry starting in 2020.