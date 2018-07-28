Featured Video
Montrealers rally against caleches in Old Montreal as part of international movement
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 6:09PM EDT
A protest was held at Place d'Armes in the Old Port for the "International Movement to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages."
The gathering was one of several planned in the United States and Europe Saturday.
Last month, the Mayor announced that horse-drawn carriages will be banned on city streets as of 2020.
The Anti-Caleche Defence Coalition held the protest to continue raising awareness.
