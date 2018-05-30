

CTV Montreal





Cabinet Minister Robert Poeti has added his name to the list of ministers who will not run for re-election in October.

Poeti, who is the Minister for Integrity in Public Procurement and for Information Resources.

He was first elected in 2012 as the MNA for Marguerite Bourgeoys and was Minister of Transport from 2014 until 2016.

Although Poeti had already been confirmed several months ago as the Liberal candidate for the riding, he announced Wednesday that he will not run again.