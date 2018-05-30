Cabinet Minister Robert Poeti will not run again
Robert Poeti served as Transport Minister for 18 months
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 10:01AM EDT
Cabinet Minister Robert Poeti has added his name to the list of ministers who will not run for re-election in October.
Poeti, who is the Minister for Integrity in Public Procurement and for Information Resources.
He was first elected in 2012 as the MNA for Marguerite Bourgeoys and was Minister of Transport from 2014 until 2016.
Although Poeti had already been confirmed several months ago as the Liberal candidate for the riding, he announced Wednesday that he will not run again.