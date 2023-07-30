Buying a home? Here's what $500K will get you in Montreal

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate to 5 per cent, the highest it's been since 2001.

While higher interest rates tend to drive down demand on the housing market -- and by extension, price -- analysts predict housing prices in Montreal will remain elevated over the coming months.

Royal LePage forecasts that the aggregate price of a home in the Montreal area will increase 8 per cent year over year by the fourth quarter of 2023, to $587,844.

To get a picture of where the market's at right now, here's a list of what $500,000 (ish) can get you in Montreal, borough-by-borough.

(Hint: it's a lot of condos).

9180, Basile-Routhier St. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. (Centris.ca)

COST: $499,000

TYPE: House (bungalow, detached)

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1947

LOT AREA: 2,429 sqft

7150, M.B. Jodoin Ave. in Anjou (Centris.ca)

COST: $499,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1982

NET AREA: 1,468 sqft

4265 Prince-of-Wales Ave. in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. (Centris.ca)

COST: $485,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 2008

NET AREA: 953 sqft

1991, Senkus St. in Lasalle. (Centris.ca)

COST: $518,900

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1995

NET AREA: 1,218 sqft

49 Paul-Émile-Chevrier St. in Lachine. (Centris.ca)

COST: $515,000

TYPE: House (semi-detached)

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1991

LOT AREA: 1,653 sqft

3860 Henri-Julien Ave. in Plateau-Mont-Royal. (Centris.ca)

COST: $505,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1986

NET AREA: 857 sqft

2801 Du Centre St. in Sud-Ouest. (Centris.ca)

COST: $467,500

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1987

NET AREA: 750 sqft

121 Joly St. in L'île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève. (Centris.ca)

COST: $479,900

TYPE: House (bungalow, detatched)

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1955

LOT AREA: 18,300 sqft

1629 Bourbonnière Ave. in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. (Centris.ca)

COST: $499,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 2021

NET AREA: 778 sqft

10755 De l'Hôtel-de-Ville Ave. in Montreal North. (Centris.ca)

COST: $499,000

TYPE: House (bungalow, detached)

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1955

LOT AREA: 4,015 sqft

763 Querbes Ave. in Outremont. (Centris.ca)

COST: $495,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1927

NET AREA: 807 sqft

13197 Maplewood St. in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. (Centris.ca)

COST: $534,000

TYPE: House (split-level, detached)

BEDROOMS: 4

YEAR: 1966

LOT AREA: 7,800 sqft

12135 Primat-Paré Ave. in Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles. (Centris.ca)

COST: $535,000

TYPE: House (semi-detatched)

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 2009

LOT AREA: 2,596 sqft

7026 Saint-André Street in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie. (Centris.ca)

COST: $535,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 1

YEAR: 1964

NET AREA: 648 sqft

740 Montpellier Blvd. in St. Laurent. (Centris.ca)

COST: $449,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1977

NET AREA: unknown

4650 Jean-Talon St. East in Saint-Léonard. (Centris.ca)

COST: $499,900

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 2007

NET AREA: 1,005 sqft

100 Rhéaume St. in Verdun. (Centris.ca)

COST: $480,000

TYPE: Condo (divided)

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 2004

NET AREA: 934 sqft

628 Saint-Jacques St. in Ville-Marie. (Centris.ca)

COST: $489,000

TYPE: Condo (divided)

BEDROOMS: 1

YEAR: 2022

GROSS AREA: 538 sqft

7881 24th Ave. in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension. (Centris.ca)

COST: $500,000

TYPE: House (detatched)

BEDROOMS: 4

YEAR: 1951

LOT AREA: 3,750 sqft