Bus driver, 61, hospitalized after veering off Montreal road

A 61-year-old STM bus driver was hospitalized Thursday morning after veering off the road and onto the sidewalk in Montreal's Côte-Saint-Luc neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the driver appears to have undergone a "medical situation," possibly a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The bus was travelling south on Cavendish Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road, when it suddenly swerved onto the sidewalk and crashed into nearby bushes and trees.

No passengers or pedestrians were injured in the collision.