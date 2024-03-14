Building evacuated in CDN-NDG due to unknown substance, hazmat team called in
A residential building in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough was evacuated Thursday morning due to the presence of an unknown powder.
Montreal firefighters were called at 7 a.m. to the building on Plamondon Avenue near Victoria Avenue.
The hazardous materials team and Montreal police were also called in.
According to police, three people inside the building refused to leave their apartments.
Several hours later, they surrendered to officers.
Investigators are still trying to determine the nature of the substance that prompted the evacuation.
The Sûreté du Québec's tactical intervention team assisted police during the operation.
The investigation is ongoing.
