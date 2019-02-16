

The Canadian Press





Officials are searching the wreck of a heavily damaged building in Trois-Rivieres, Que., to ensure nobody is trapped inside.

Fire department spokesman Dany Cloutier says there are unconfirmed reports that a person might have been inside the commercial building when the roof caved in just after 1 p.m. today.

Cloutier says a canine search-and-rescue team has been called in to help search for any possible victims.

A team of five technical specialists from the Montreal Fire Department is also en route to verify the site is safe before anyone ventures further under the wreckage.

There's a good chance that the operation will continue into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the roof of a grocery store partially collapsed in the Quebec City suburb of Levis.

Two people suffered minor injuries in that incident, which is still under investigation.

With files from CTV Montreal