

CTV Montreal





A roof collapsed Friday afternoon at a Metro grocery store near Quebec City.

Fire department officials said there were two minor injuries as a result of the collapse, including one woman who was hit by debris in the arm.

The incident happened at 4:15 p.m. in Saint-Étienne-de-Lauzon, a town in Chutes-de-la-Chaudiere near Levis.

Officials believe the roof collapsed as a result of the weight of the snow.

The incident happened in the butcher area of the store and five butcher employees all escaped.

Firefighters used thermal cameras to make sure no one was trapped underneath debris.

Surveillance video will allow officials to determine exactly what happened.