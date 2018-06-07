

A fourth girl stepped forward and told police she was followed by a man in a van with tinted windows in Brossard.

Longueuil Police set up a command post on Thursday in hopes of gathering information about a predator who made three kidnapping attempts in May.

Fifteen people reported to the post at the intersection of de Rome Boulevard and Saguenay St. with leads.

Investigators will be on-site to take tips from people who may have witnessed any of the three abduction attempts.

According to police, around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday May 31, a teen who had just stepped off the bus noticed she was being followed by vehicle, driven by a man cruising at low speed.

Fearing for her safety, she began to run - but the man exited his vehicle to chase her until she reached the crescent on Saguenay St. According to police, the man may have ended his pursuit here because of witnesses in the area.

A similar attempt on a teen was also reported on the 17th of May.

Because there were witnesses in the area at the time of the incident, police believe their infomation could be crucial to the development of the investigation.

The suspect is a white man, aged between 25 and 35 years old, average build, with brown hair and stubble.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey sweatpants, a pale blue sports t-shirt with a logo, and a hat.

The vehicle in question is a grey-silver Dodge Caravan with tinted rear windows. It may have been circulating the neighbourhood around midnight on May 17, or between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on the 31st.

Anyone with information about these events are urged to contact Longueuil police anonymously at 450-463-7211.