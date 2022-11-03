Breast cancer survival rates have doubled in the past 15 years, say researchers
The percentage of Canadian women who have survived breast cancer has doubled in the past 15 years, according to researchers at the University of Toronto, a reflection of the dramatic advances in the treatment of the disease in recent years.
The study published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network found that about 371,000 patients were diagnosed with breast cancer between 2007 and 2022. That's 2.1 per cent of the total number of Canadian adults in 2022. Eighty-six per cent of them were still alive that year.
That would mean there are 2.5 times as many survivors today as there were at the time of the last survey in 2007, researcher Amy Kirkham said in a press release.
"This improvement is due in part to the development of personalized medicine," said Professor Alain Nepveu, who is a researcher at the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute of McGill University.
"In the past, we treated everyone the same way," he said. "You take the tumour out and then the standard treatment is radiation and chemotherapy. But with the advent of what is called gene expression, we can determine the gene expression profiles in breast tumours. We can predict who is at risk and who is not."
This kind of approach prevents unnecessary treatment for at least 70 per cent of patients, Nepveu said, which is "a huge step forward" because it allows these patients to avoid undesirable side effects of treatments, such as cardiomyopathy.
The Toronto analysis found that 2 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer between 2007 and 2021 would likely be hospitalized for heart failure, at an enormous and potentially unnecessary cost to the system beyond the impact on their health.
Nepvu would add to the list of advances in breast cancer treatment, the refinement of radiation therapy that allows the tumour to be targeted with unprecedented precision, neoadjuvant treatments that shrink the tumour before surgery, and immunotherapy that harnesses the immune system so that it will attack and destroy the disease.
"When I started 35 years ago, you never heard of side effects," he said. "Today, we have a population of survivors who complain about long-term side effects. And that's progress."
Even in cases where a complete cure is unlikely, he said, going from a three-year life expectancy to 15 years, for example, is a huge improvement.
Breast cancer survivors account for 1 per cent of Canadian women aged 20 to 64, and 5.4 per cent of Canadian women aged 65 and older, the study said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 3, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
Toronto
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
-
This is how many Toronto childcare operators opted into the $10 a day program
Approximately 84 per cent of the licenced childcare centres in Toronto opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the deadline for applications on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
London
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
BB gun seized after police report people shot at
A London man is facing charges after reports of people being shot at with pellets or BBs. Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday police received multiple 9-1-1 calls to the area of 700-block of Southdale Road East near Wellington Road where people and vehicles were reportedly shot at.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rainbow school board changes course, closing Friday
As the labour dispute between the Ontario government and provincial education workers escalates, the Rainbow District School Board has decided to close its schools on Friday as unions withdraw services.
-
Police investigate two deaths in Sturgeon Falls
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating two deaths after crews responded to a residential structure fire in Sturgeon Falls on Wednesday.
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted by police may know something about murder case
Four months after Shawn McCormack was found dead in a southwest alley, Calgary police are still investigating the circumstances of his murder.
-
'The best dog': Aster needs adopting after 476 days at the Calgary Humane Society
All Aster wants for Christmas is her forever home.
-
Work needed to protect animals in Crowsnest Pass: study
Volunteers with a conservation group have been watching and recording wildlife activity near a risky crossing in southern Alberta and say more needs to be done to protect animals.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars.
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Waterloo, Ont. youths sent to hospital after consuming unknown substance: police
Several young people in Waterloo, Ont. were transported to hospital Wednesday after consuming what police suspect were drugs.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Caught on camera: Black-clad man rushes at victim moments before Surrey, B.C., shooting
Moments before a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., this week, surveillance video captured a man dressed head-to-toe in black rushing up to the victim and then running away from the scene.
-
Heavy rain, snowfall warnings issued in B.C. over latest atmospheric river
The latest atmospheric river to approach British Columbia has prompted a series of weather warnings for the province's South Coast and Interior.
-
'I'm a work in progress': Pamela Anderson on restoring her B.C. home and herself
Model, actress and environmental crusader Pamela Anderson is on a mission of rehabilitation.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Reminder to check Halloween candy issued by Alta. RCMP after 'suspicious' substance found
Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating whether an unidentifiable substance found in Halloween candy is a criminal offence.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor to offer more day camp spaces Friday in lieu of job action at schools
The City of Windsor is offering up extra day camp spaces at a number of local community centres in anticipation of school closures related to the education workers job action planned Friday.
-
'I was shocked': Windsor teacher wins $50,000 with Ontario 49
A Windsor teacher is celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000.
-
Increase in respiratory illnesses prompts message from local health leaders
Windsor-Essex health leaders are encouraging residents to get vaccinated after an increase in respiratory illnesses in the region.
Regina
-
Employees, residents wondering what's next after province ends relationship with Emerald Park care home
The Saskatchewan government is facing more criticism over its decision to move residents out of an Emerald Park nursing home.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Pedestrian struck by driver on Merivale Road dies
A pedestrian who was struck by a driver in Ottawa's west end Wednesday evening has died.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with city
The site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.