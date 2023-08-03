Bombardier boosts Q2 revenue amid 'sustained demand' for business jets

Despite supply chain snarls, Bombardier boosted its second-quarter revenues amid ongoing demand for business jets as deliveries and aftermarket services ramped up, said CEO Eric Martel.

"Our team successfully navigated a highly dynamic business environment that saw sustained demand for new and pre-owned jets, as well as steady service growth, all while supply chain pressure persisted," Martel said in a statement Thursday.

In the quarter ended June 30, the plane maker boosted revenue by eight per cent year over year on the back of 29 jet deliveries and a big leap in income from repairs and parts replacement for some of the 5,000-odd Bombardier planes that ply the skies globally.

The number of shipments allowed Bombardier to maintain a "line of sight" toward reaching its 2023 forecast of at least 138 jet deliveries by the end of the year, Martel told analysts on a conference call.

Nonetheless, its net income turned up a loss of $35 million, due in part to "professional fees" related to the sale of Bombardier's rail business in January 2021, the company stated.

Still, the Montreal-based outfit increased its backlog by $100 million from the previous quarter to $14.9 billion and touted a book-to-bill -- the ratio of orders received to deliveries billed, a key indicator of near-term demand -- of 1.1.

Some of Bombardier's $222 million in free cash flow from the quarter will go toward completion of an assembly line for its series of long-range Global private jets at a new manufacturing centre on the edge of Toronto's Pearson airport.

The 7770,000-square-foot facility marks the culmination of a move from its plant at Downsview Airport, where planes have been built since 1929 -- initially by De Havilland.

On Thursday, the business jet maker reported that revenues increased to $1.68 billion in the three months ended June 30 from $1.56 billion a year earlier.

Bombardier's second-quarter loss of $35 million contrasted with a net loss of $129 million the year before.

On an adjusted basis, earnings hit 72 cents per share, far better than the loss of 48 cents per share from a year earlier but slightly below analyst expectations of 74 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.