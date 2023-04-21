Boisbriand condo owners might be forced to abandon homes due to defects

Some 162 condominium owners in the Montreal-area suburb of Boisbriand will most likely have to abandon their homes because of major building defects.

Built less than 15 years ago, the 27 sixplexes were built with severe defects and flawed design, according to the various condo associations connected to the complex.

The issues have allowed water to seep into the structures and cause serious mould problems.

Repairing the issue would cost each condo owner about $470,000 – or they could sell the land for about $60,000 each, but they would still be required to pay what they owe on their mortgages.

There is a lawsuit against the builder, Construction Nomade, and the architects and engineers who approved the plan, but that could take years to settle.

"I think a lot of people are very stressed, very depressed. A lot of people have suicidal thoughts, and a lot of people are leaving. Some people are saying. I think it's just really hard for everyone," said one condo owner, Laurie Periard. "I know that there are families where they've been out of their home for one year, and I think it's very hard for them, so I just hope everybody is okay. And I hope the government is listening, because we're not the first ones with that situation, and we're not going to be the last ones."

