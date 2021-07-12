MONTREAL -- Brossard residents are no longer under a boil water advisory.

The precautionary advisory had been in effect since Friday evening, but in a notice to residents at 4 p.m. Monday the city stated "Tests carried out confirm that the water is safe to drink. Residents no longer need to boil water before drinking."

The city stated last week water sample testing revealed the presence of fecal coliforms in the municipal water system.