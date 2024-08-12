MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boil water advisory lifted for Montreal's South Shore

    Boil water advisory
    A boil water advisory has been lifted for the following municipalities on Montreal's South Shore:

    • Boucherville
    • Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
    • Saint-Hubert (borough in Longueuil)
    • Vieux-Longueuil (borough in Longueuil)

    "Once a boil water advisory has been lifted, there are no special measures to take," the City of Longueuil notes. "The water remains safe to drink."

    Anyone wanting to take precautions can do the following, according to the Quebec government:

    • Open all cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes to empty all the pipes;
    • Empty, wash and disinfect ice machines; 
    • Flush out garden hoses and outdoor taps; 
    • If you have a home water treatment device, follow the manufacturer's recommendations.

    It is not necessary to drain a hot water tank. 

