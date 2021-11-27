MONTREAL -- Several areas on Montreal's West Island are under a boil-water advisory.

The city says residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, and Baie d'Urfé should bring their tap water to a rolling boil before consuming it.

A map of the affected areas can be found here.

The reason for the advisory is still unclear. CTV Montreal has reached out to the city for clarification.

-- More details to come.