Boil water advisory in effect for large portion of Montreal's West Island
Published Saturday, November 27, 2021 7:36PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 27, 2021 7:41PM EST
MONTREAL -- Several areas on Montreal's West Island are under a boil-water advisory.
The city says residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, and Baie d'Urfé should bring their tap water to a rolling boil before consuming it.
A map of the affected areas can be found here.
The reason for the advisory is still unclear. CTV Montreal has reached out to the city for clarification.
-- More details to come.