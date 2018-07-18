

Search and rescue crews went onto Lac St. Louis early Wednesday in an attempt to locate two missing men.

One body was recovered shortly after the lunch hour.

Mathieu Dickner, 37, and Olivier Thibert, 30, were last seen Monday evening around Melocheville, at the southwest end of the lake.

Their empty boat turned up Tuesday around 2 a.m., damaged and with the motor missing.

On Wednesday afternoon Thibert's wife told CTV News that her husband's body had bene located.

Thibert was an experienced fisherman who went out on the lake several times each week.

His grandfather said he believed that on Monday Thibert would have taken Dickner fishing near the Beauharnois dam, which is widely acknowledged as a great place to catch fish, albeit one with powerful currents.

Nancy Dubuc, Dickner's wife, said this was the first time her 37-year-old husband had ever gone fishing.

She and their three children spent Wednesday waiting at the shoreline in Melocheville, hoping that police would return with good news, although she told her 12-year-old daughter that she should be prepared for the worst.

"This is hell," she said.

Police are continuing to search the water for Dickner.