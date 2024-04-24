Cuban government apologizes to Montreal-area family after delivering wrong body

Cuba's foreign affairs minister has apologized to a Montreal-area family after they were sent the wrong body following the death of a loved one.

Faraj Jarjour, 68, died on March 22 in Varadero, Cuba during a family vacation.

The family paid $10,000 to have his body returned to Laval, Que. with them. But when they went to identify the father of two, a Russian man about 20 years younger was in the casket.

"I talked by phone with [Minister Mélanie Joly] about unfortunate incident related to the transfer of corpse of Canadian citizen who died in Cuba," wrote Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on X. "Cuban authorities investigate to clarify incident. I conveyed heartfelt condolences & apologies to relatives and friends of the deceased."

I talked by phone with FM @melaniejoly about unfortunate incident related to the transfer of corpse of Canadian citizen who died in Cuba.



Cuban authorities investigate to clarify incident. I conveyed heartfelt condolences & apologies to relatives and friends of the deceased. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 24, 2024

The family was devastated after the tragic incident and is still waiting to find out what happened to Jarjour's body.

Joly, Canada's foreign minister, called it an "unimaginable situation" on social media, adding that, "Canada will continue to help the Jarjour family until this situation is resolved."