Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found.

The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

The mother and a second child survived the incident, but the woman's newborn baby had been missing for the past three days.

"We can't rule out that it might have been a voluntary act," said Laval police spokesperson Geneviève Major.

The mother has been recovering in hospital in critical condition since the incident, while the other child, a four-year-old girl, has been released from hospital.

This is a developing story. More to come.