

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police say the body of a young pilot whose Cessna 172 aircraft was reported missing early Thursday has been found in the Eastern Townships region.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Griffon helicopter spotted the wreckage in a wooded area near Racine, Que., about 130 kilometres east of Montreal.

Police say they're launching a joint investigation with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The young pilot, a woman in her early 20s, was alone aboard the small plane owned by Cargair, a flight training school.

It had left the airport in Mirabel, Que., in the Laurentians, headed for Sherbrooke, Que., on Wednesday evening.

The plane disappeared from radar about 37 kilometres northwest of the city.