Body of drowned teenager recovered from lake
SQ divers at work (file photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:48AM EDT
Sureté du Quebec divers recovered a body from a lake in Quebec shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
According to police spokesperson Marie-Michele Moore, "everything suggests that it is the body of the minor who went missing" earlier in the day.
Rescuers had been looking for a teenager in the Great Fork Lake after he fell from a floating toy.
Police were called shortly before 3 p.m. to go to Saint-Hubert-de-Riviere-du-Loup to help three teenagers.
The three young people were playing on a "huge floating toy" when they all fell in the water, said Sergeant Claude Doiron of the SQ, adding the float had not capsized.
A kayaker rescued two of the youths but the third teenager sank beneath the surface.
The SQ's nautical team was mobilized, as were area firefighters who were equipped with a watercraft. Several volunteers joined the search as well.
"At this time of year, the water in the lakes and rivers is particularly cold," Sgt. Doiron noted in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press.
The police do not know if the youths were wearing personal flotation devices when the incident occurred.