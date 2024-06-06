Body of driver found after vehicle plunges into Riviere-des-Prairies

The body of the driver of a vehicle that was submerged in the waters of the Rivière-des-Prairies has been found, Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Wednesday.

The body was located by officers from the nautical team during their patrol of the banks at the Parc-nature de l'Île-de-la-Visitation in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The body was identified as the 20-year-old driver missing since Sunday.

Police explain that at 4:50 a.m., the vehicle he was driving ended up in the Rivière-des-Prairies.

The SPVM says there is no evidence to suggest that the death was caused by foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2024.