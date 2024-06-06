MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Body of driver found after vehicle plunges into Riviere-des-Prairies

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    The body of the driver of a vehicle that was submerged in the waters of the Rivière-des-Prairies has been found, Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Wednesday.

    The body was located by officers from the nautical team during their patrol of the banks at the Parc-nature de l'Île-de-la-Visitation in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

    The body was identified as the 20-year-old driver missing since Sunday.

    Police explain that at 4:50 a.m., the vehicle he was driving ended up in the Rivière-des-Prairies.

    The SPVM says there is no evidence to suggest that the death was caused by foul play.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News