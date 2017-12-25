Body found in Quebec City identified
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 25, 2017 4:15PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 26, 2017 11:46AM EST
The body discovered outside a building in the Limoilou neighborhood in Quebec City has been identified as that of 57-year-old Réal Charron.
Police Department of Quebec City (SPVQ) confirmed the cadaver's identity on Tuesday. Charron was a resident of Quebec City, according to police.
The corpse was located in the snow by a passerby shortly after sunrise near a building on Boulevard des Capucins.
The SPVQ believes the cause of death was hypothermia, but for the moment, the investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy will be performed in the following days.