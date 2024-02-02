Body found in a daycare backyard in downtown Montreal, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown on Friday morning in the backyard of a daycare centre.

A member of the daycare staff called 911 call at 8:10 a.m. about the discovery near Saint Michael's Mission on Stanley Street.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said officers and paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The owner of the daycare told CTV News that the discovery is the latest and most shocking in a series of escalating incidents that have happened over the past year since an emergency homeless shelter was installed in the basement of the church where La Petite Colonie daycare operates.

Staff at the daycare need to continually check the backyard for drug paraphernalia, beer cans and other trash, as well as sweeping the entranceways around the daycare.

Conversations are ongoing between the daycare and the shelter as to what to do moving forward.

Police said that the death was considered "suspicious."

"We do not know if it's accidental or criminal in this case, so that's why it's a suspicious death," said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

The investigation is ongoing.

With reporting from CTV News Montreal journalist Matt Gilmour