

CTV Montreal





It was a macabre discovery by police in Anjou: the bodies of two seniors believed to have died at home.

Neighbours alerted police after they hadn't seen the elderly couple in some time.

Their garbage and waste also stopped being brought to the curb, according to police.

Upon arrival at the residence on the Avenue de la Roche-sur-Yon Avenue on Wednesday, police discovered the bodies belonging to an 86-year-old woman, and an 87-year-old man.

Because the bodies bore no signs of violence, and there was no evidence of a break-in or misplaced items, police do not consider the deaths suspicious.

However, a coroner has taken charge of the case and will perform autopsies to determine the time, and cause, of death.

Police said the couple were German, and have so far been unable to contact relatives.