Blood sampling, strep screenings: New services coming to Quebec's vaccination centres

The roughly 100 vaccination centres set up in Quebec during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon offer blood sampling services, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Friday morning.

While visiting Jonquière, Dubé said these "new" local points of service would help relieve hospital overcrowding.

These centres will take blood, stool and urine samples. Infections such as Group A Streptococcus will also be screened.

Services already offered will remain in place, such as vaccination against COVID-19, influenza and shingles, as well as the distribution of rapid screening tests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2023.