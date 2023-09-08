Blood sampling, strep screenings: New services coming to Quebec's vaccination centres

A lab assistant holds a blood sample to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A lab assistant holds a blood sample to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News