MONTREAL - The Bloc Quebecois has requested a judicial review of the federal election results in the riding of Hochelaga, which was narrowly won by the candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada of the Liberals edged out BQ candidate Simon Marchand by just over 300 votes.

The Bloc on Tuesday filed for a request for a judicial review with the Quebec Superior Court.

A source from the BQ alleges that the final results do not correlate with the number of votes cast and that a judicial review would help get to the bottom of the issue.

The Bloc Quebecois said it has not yet decided if it will seek a recount in the riding of Quebec, where Bloc candidate Christiane Gagnon lost to Liberal Jean-Yves Duclos.