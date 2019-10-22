How did your riding vote? A look at who won in the Montreal area
Alexandre Boulerice was the only NDP MP elected Monday. (Canadian Press file photo)
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 12:27AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 1:02AM EDT
The Montreal area remained largely red Monday night.
Here's how the region voted:
Bloc candidate re-elected
The Bloc Quebecois took home one riding on the island of Montreal. Bloc incumbent Mario Beaulieu was re-elected in La Pointe-de-l'Ile.
Other seats in the East End voted Liberal.
Minister of Heritage Pablo Rodriguez was re-elected in Honore-Mercier and Soraya Martinez Ferrada won a close race against Bloc Quebecois candidate Simon Marchand in Hochelaga.
NDP saves Quebec seat
Alexandre Boulerice held on to his seat in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie. The NDP incumbent won by a comfortable margin on Monday, but analysts had predicted the party would be hard pressed to hang on to any other seats in the province.
Of the 16 NDP seats in Quebec, Boulerice was the only incumbent to be re-elected as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. NDP incumbent Ruth-Ellen Brosseau was losing to Bloc Quebecois candidate Yves Perron in Berthier-Maskinonge.
Other Montreal seats stay staunchly Liberal
Most of the Montreal Liberal candidates were elected in landslide victories Monday night.
- Liberal leader Justin Trudeau won in Papineau.
- Liberal Emmanuel Dubourg won a in Bourassa; Liberal Patricia Lattanzio won in Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.
- Minister of Tourism and Official Languages Melanie Joly was re-elected in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
- Emmanuella Lambropoulos won in Saint-Laurent.
- On the West Island and in the west end of the city, more than 50 per cent of voters cast their ballots for the Liberals.
- Francis Scarpaleggia, longtime Lac-St-Louis incumbent was re-elected.
- Liberal candidate Sameer Zuberi took Pierrefonds-Dollard, and Anju Dhillon won Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle.
- Anthony Housefather won in Mount Royal.
- Minister of Transport Marc Garneau won his seat in Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount.
- Rachel Bendayan was re-elected in Outremont.
- Minister of Justice David Lametti won in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun.
- Marc Miller won in Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Ile-des-Soeurs.
- Steven Guilbeault won in Laurier-Sainte-Marie.
- And west of Montreal, Peter Schiefke won in Vaudreuil-Soulanges.
Laval: All in the red
Laval's four ridings wound up all red Monday with Liberal candidates staving off challengers from the Bloc Quebecois who were runner-ups in each of the 450 seats.
- Angelo Iacono won in Alfred-Pellan.
- Yves-Robillard won in Marc-Aurele-Fortin.
- Annie Koutrakis won in Vimy.
- Faycal El-Khoury won in Laval-Les Iles.
South Shore: Pierre Nantel defeated
The Bloc Quebecois and the Liberals won seats on the South Shore.
Bloc Candidate Alain Therrien won in La Prairie.
In Longueuil St-Hubert, incumbent Pierre Nantel, who represented the NDP until he switched parties to represent the Greens, came third. Bloc candidate Denis Trudel won that riding with just under 40 per cent of the vote.
The Bloc and the Liberals were locked in tight races in some South Shore ridings.
Liberal candidate Sherry Romanado was leading the vote count in South Shore riding of Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, but that riding had yet to be called.
Liberal incumbent Brenda Shanahan was beating Bloc candidate Claudia Valdivia in Chateauguay-Lacolle, but that riding was also too close to call as of 1 a.m.
