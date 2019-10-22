The Montreal area remained largely red Monday night.

Here's how the region voted:

Bloc candidate re-elected

The Bloc Quebecois took home one riding on the island of Montreal. Bloc incumbent Mario Beaulieu was re-elected in La Pointe-de-l'Ile.

Other seats in the East End voted Liberal.

Minister of Heritage Pablo Rodriguez was re-elected in Honore-Mercier and Soraya Martinez Ferrada won a close race against Bloc Quebecois candidate Simon Marchand in Hochelaga.

NDP saves Quebec seat

Alexandre Boulerice held on to his seat in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie. The NDP incumbent won by a comfortable margin on Monday, but analysts had predicted the party would be hard pressed to hang on to any other seats in the province.

Of the 16 NDP seats in Quebec, Boulerice was the only incumbent to be re-elected as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. NDP incumbent Ruth-Ellen Brosseau was losing to Bloc Quebecois candidate Yves Perron in Berthier-Maskinonge.

Other Montreal seats stay staunchly Liberal

Most of the Montreal Liberal candidates were elected in landslide victories Monday night.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau won in Papineau.

won in Papineau. Liberal Emmanuel Dubourg won a in Bourassa; Liberal Patricia Lattanzio won in Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.

won a in Bourassa; Liberal won in Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel. Minister of Tourism and Official Languages Melanie Joly was re-elected in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

was re-elected in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Emmanuella Lambropoulos won in Saint-Laurent.

won in Saint-Laurent. On the West Island and in the west end of the city, more than 50 per cent of voters cast their ballots for the Liberals.

Francis Scarpaleggia , longtime Lac-St-Louis incumbent was re-elected.

, longtime Lac-St-Louis incumbent was re-elected. Liberal candidate Sameer Zuberi took Pierrefonds-Dollard, and Anju Dhillon won Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle.

took Pierrefonds-Dollard, and won Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle. Anthony Housefather won in Mount Royal.

won in Mount Royal. Minister of Transport Marc Garneau won his seat in Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount.

won his seat in Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount. Rachel Bendayan was re-elected in Outremont.

was re-elected in Outremont. Minister of Justice David Lametti won in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun.

won in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun. Marc Miller won in Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Ile-des-Soeurs.

won in Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Ile-des-Soeurs. Steven Guilbeault won in Laurier-Sainte-Marie.

won in Laurier-Sainte-Marie. And west of Montreal, Peter Schiefke won in Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

Laval: All in the red

Laval's four ridings wound up all red Monday with Liberal candidates staving off challengers from the Bloc Quebecois who were runner-ups in each of the 450 seats.

Angelo Iacono won in Alfred-Pellan.

won in Alfred-Pellan. Yves-Robillard won in Marc-Aurele-Fortin.

won in Marc-Aurele-Fortin. Annie Koutrakis won in Vimy.

won in Vimy. Faycal El-Khoury won in Laval-Les Iles.

South Shore: Pierre Nantel defeated

The Bloc Quebecois and the Liberals won seats on the South Shore.

Bloc Candidate Alain Therrien won in La Prairie.

In Longueuil St-Hubert, incumbent Pierre Nantel, who represented the NDP until he switched parties to represent the Greens, came third. Bloc candidate Denis Trudel won that riding with just under 40 per cent of the vote.

The Bloc and the Liberals were locked in tight races in some South Shore ridings.

Liberal candidate Sherry Romanado was leading the vote count in South Shore riding of Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, but that riding had yet to be called.

Liberal incumbent Brenda Shanahan was beating Bloc candidate Claudia Valdivia in Chateauguay-Lacolle, but that riding was also too close to call as of 1 a.m.