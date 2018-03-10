Bloc leadership meets to discuss referendum question
The Bloc Quebecois national office, which has stood firmly behind embattled leader Martine Ouellet, held a meeting in Montreal on Saturday morning to determine the terms of a referendum that could determine the party’s future.
Ouellet proposed the referendum earlier in the week, saying that disagreements over the party’s mission were the cause of current major fractures in the membership.
The proposal will be submitted to delegates that Bloc’s next general council meeting in mid-April.
Ouellet has denied wanting to hold a referendum with a biased question that would allow her side to win. She argued that consultation is the most democratic way for all members to comment on the evolution of the Bloc’s mission in Ottawa.
The referendum would also not allow Ouellet to escape an early vote of confidence, which would have to occur in the spring of 2019.
Seven of the Bloc’s 10 MPs resigned several weeks ago, citing Ouellet’s leadership style and focus on Quebec sovereignty.
