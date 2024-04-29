Billie Eilish announces new tour with first stop in Quebec

American singer Billie Eilish is kicking off her new tour, Hit me hard and soft, with her first show in Quebec.

Monday, the 22-year-old announced her upcoming tour, which officially kicks off on Sept. 29 at Quebec City's Centre Vidéotron.

She is then slated to visit Toronto on Oct. 1 and 2, and Vancouver on Dec. 3.

No dates are scheduled in Montreal.

Tickets for the Quebec City event go on sale Friday, May 3, at 12 p.m.

Eilish is expected to continue her North American tour until December, after which she will head to Australia in winter 2025 and Europe in spring and summer.

The singer's third album, Hit me hard and soft, co-written with her brother Finneas, is set to be released on May 17.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 29, 2024.