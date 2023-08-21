Bill 15: Work on Quebec's health reform plan resumes Monday

The Quebec national assembly's committee on health and social services will resume their study of its health reform bill Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Bill 15, an Act to make the health and social services system more efficient, would create the Santé Québec agency, a Crown corporation with a mandate to oversee the operations of the entire healthcare network.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry will continue to make big-picture decisions and oversee budgets.

Consultations on the bill took place last spring. Several groups gave their inpute, including professional orders and unions.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, hinted that amendments to the original bill could be tabled as early as this week.

Dubé hopes to have the provisions of his reform up and running by next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2023.