    • College Ahuntsic closed Thursday due to potential cyber attack

    A man uses a computer keyboard. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press) A man uses a computer keyboard. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
    Montreal's Collège Ahuntsic was forced to close its doors on Thursday after being targeted by a 'potential cyber attack.'

    On its Facebook page, the CEGEP's management stated that all regular teaching and continuing education activities had been suspended.

    Staff, with the exception of security, maintenance and IT employees, are not required to work.

    Management has also asked the entire CEGEP community not to use the workstations and laptops provided by the school.

    On Wednesday evening, an initial message issued by the college said all internal IT systems had been shut down 'as a precautionary measure.'

    Collège Ahuntsic has assured that its information resources team is working to restore systems.

    More information is to be made public at a later date.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2024.

