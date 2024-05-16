Quebec man facing eight counts of child pornography charges

Quebec provincial police say they've arrested a Rimouski man in connection with child pornography.

Jean-Philippe Lepage, 33, appeared Wednesday at the Rimouski courthouse, charged with eight counts related to child pornography, including possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, producing child pornography and breach of probation. He remained in custody following his court appearance.

Police say they searched his home and seized equipment for analysis.

The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public's help in its search for any other potential victims of Jean-Philippe Lepage. The investigation shows he may have used different pseudonyms on social networks: Jean-Philippe Lepage, Martin Lepage, JP Le and Jakobus JP. Any information on this man and his alleged activities can be shared with the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264.

The public is invited to report any situation involving the sexual exploitation of young people on the Internet to www.cyberaide.ca.