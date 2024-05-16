RCMP arrest 7 in vast ketamine trafficking sweep in Quebec, Ontario

Officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are undergoing a vast police operation Thursday morning targeting ketamine trafficking in Quebec and Ontario.

Police say more than 110 RCMP officers are involved in the operation. Officers are searching eight locations in Laval, Dorval and Dollard-des-Ormeaux, as well as in Brampton, Ont.

So far, seven individuals – six men and one woman – have been arrested. The RCMP said the suspects will be released after questioning under a promise to appear at a later date.

The investigation began last February, following information received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the RCMP said.

Ketamine is a drug often used as an injectable anesthetic.



