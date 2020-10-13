MONTREAL -- With more than 50 kids on its waitlist – 40 of which are boys – Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island is putting a call out for volunteers.

The group said its biggest challenge during the pandemic is recruiting, in particular for male volunteers.

The group’s greatest need is for volunteers for their community-based mentoring program, as their goal is to provide each one of these children with a mentor.

The program matches children with a volunteer mentor, someone who is willing to spend three to four hours every two weeks with a child, developing a relationship and spending time together.

“We ask for a commitment of at least one year. This sounds like a big commitment, however our volunteers report that most often, you get back much more than you give, and the experience is very rewarding,” said Megan Semenchuk, executive director of BBBS of West Island.

Currently, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the group is conducting all of its matches online. In addition, the screening process to become a Big is taking place online to ensure the safety of their volunteers, staff, families and children.