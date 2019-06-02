

CTV Montreal





For the first time since October, Beaudry metro station on the Green Line opened for commuters at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

The station, one of the oldest on the Montreal transit map, was undergoing repairs and a facelift.

"We performed structural work that we could not have done while the station was in operation such as slabs, staircases, and concrete injections," said Amelie Regis, an STM spokesperson.

"All the architectural finishes still have to be completed."

The STM's shuttle between Berri and Papineau stations ended on Sunday night.

Work on the beautification of Beaudry will continue through March 2020.