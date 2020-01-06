MONTREAL -- A ban on single-use plastic bags is now in place in 18 municipalities in the Eastern Townships.

The municipalities in the Val-Saint-François region include:

Bonsecours

Cleveland

Kingsbury

Lawrenceville

Maricourt

Melbourne Canton

Racine

Richmond

Saint-Claude

Saint-Denis-de-Brompton

Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle

Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton

Stoke

Ulverton

Valcourt Ville

Valcourt Canton

Val-Joli

Windsor

The regulations does allow for some exceptions: bags for bulk products, tire packaging, products already packaged by an industrial process, dry cleaning bags and bags containing advertising material distributed door-to-door.

About 30,000 people live in the region, which is near Sherbrooke.



Sherbrooke and Beaconsfield have also announced they will ban plastic bags starting in April.