A judge has granted bail to a 38-year-old man charged with drunk driving causing death.

Vincent Lemay is charged with killing 44-year-old Stephane Lebel and injuring several others in a crash at a construction worksite at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The Sureté du Quebec said the accused was at the wheel of a van that collided with an SUV which was forced into a group of workers on Highway 20 West near the exit to 520 West.

As part of his bail conditions the accused cannot drive between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and is not allowed to drink alcohol.

The Crown opposed granting him bail, but the judge said because the man has the support of several family members his release was acceptable.

The president for Quebec’s Association of Road Signallers -- a group that does not represent highway construction workers -- said he would have closed the highway altogether while workers were on-site.

Jean-Francois Dionne is also calling on drivers to obey the law and slow down when going through construction zones.

Lebel was a father of two girls. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday March 3 in Laval.