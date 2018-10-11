

CTV Montreal





Months after a woman said that a man tried to snatch her baby from a stroller, Longueuil police have determined there never was any attempted abduction.

The fake incident was reported to police in June following several other abduction attempts on the South Shore.

The 35-year-old woman involved gave police a detailed description of the alleged attacker and how she fought him off but following their investigation police said no such even ever happened.

Police are not recommending any charges against the woman.

Officers have spoken to the woman's family and told them about her fake report, and urged her family to ensure she gets social and psychological help.