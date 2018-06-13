

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are searching for a man who attempted to steal a child from a stroller.

The incident took place Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. on Marnier St.

According to the mother, the man ran up to the stroller and tried to pull out her child, but ran off when she screamed and kicked him several times.

The suspect ran toward Dollard St. and Desaulniers St. before she lost sight of him.

Police are looking for a white man in his mid-thirties with dark hair that was in a pony tail. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black shorts, and a red shirt.