MONTREAL -- In addition to washing your hands, covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough and disposing of tissues as soon as they are used, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann advised avoiding a charming greeting among Quebecers: the double-kiss.

When asked if she advised against a kiss on each cheek, McCann said it's a good idea to temporarily not do it especially with elders and other people who are more prone to catching a virus.

"I think temporarily we should be very careful. At this point, it's safe to say that it's a good measure, especially with vulnerable people," she said today in a news conference with an update on the coronavirus spread in Quebec.

While McCann said Quebec has very effective response measures in place and there has been just one confirmed case, she said the government is taking it extremely seriously.

So serious, she advised not giving or receiving double kisses.

"Send them kisses," she said with a smile.