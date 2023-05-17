Auxiliary nurse in Monteregie charged with producing false vaccination documents

An auxiliary nurse allegedly produced false documents and fraudulently used computer services to create phoney vaccination profiles between July 24 and November 23, 2021, according to Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC).

Mélissa Cuillerier, of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, is accused of taking advantage of her access to a pharmacy's system in Pincourt to create fake profiles which resulted in access to Quebec's vaccine passport, a UPAC investigation concluded.

She was charged on Monday and is scheduled to appear at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse on June 9.