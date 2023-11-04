MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Autism and art: Young Montreal creators ready to unveil their work

    Young Montreal animators and filmmakers are getting ready to show off their work in a program designed for children with autism, called “Spectrum Productions.”

    -- To hear from the animators themselves, watch the video report above by CTV’s Kelly Greig

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News