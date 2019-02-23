Featured Video
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 9:26AM EST
An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being hit in the head outside a bar in the Plateau early Saturday morning.
The attack occurred on St. Laurent Blvd. in front of La P'tite Grenouille.
Several people were fighting outside the bar.
The man was unconscious when transported to the hospital.
Police have closed off the area around Sherbrooke and Milton streets and are investigating.