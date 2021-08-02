MONTREAL -- At least five people were injured Monday after gunshots were fired towards a building in Riviere-des-Praries.

Police responded to several calls at around 7 p.m. reporting the shots near 54th Avenue on Perras Boulevard.

The condition of those injured is unknown.

The area has been taped off while investigators survey the scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated