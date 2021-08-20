MONTREAL -- Stargazers in parts of Quebec and Ontario were reportedly treated to a spectacular sight Friday night: a mysterious “fireball” shooting across the night sky.

One cottager near St. Agathe described a fluorescent green ball with a red tail, visible for roughly five seconds, with some Twitter users describing the ball as bright blue.

Yes. Big Blue Meteorite during 10 seconds. Astonishing!!! — Francis Cantin (@fran6cantin) August 21, 2021

Marc Andrew, who is located in l’Épiphanie, told CTV he saw a ball of vivid orange and red coming from the north-west.

“I’ve seen shooting stars, but I haven’t seen anything like this,” he said, adding, “It was exactly like what you see in the movies.”

anyone saw that meteorite near westmount? it just happend in montreal at night time approx 9:40. it was a huge fireball in the sky — sier 13 (@13_sier) August 21, 2021

Reports of the event clocked in at around 10:40 p.m.

Quelqu'un a vu le #météorite à #Montréal ce soir, environ à 22h40 ? C'était une énorme boule de feu dans le ciel, très proche, très lumineuse ☄ — Ricardo BOTERO ���������� (@richybotero) August 21, 2021

At the time of publication, the nature of the fireball is unconfirmed, but is suspected to be a meteor.