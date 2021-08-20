Advertisement
'Astonishing' fireball spotted shooting across the night sky
The Night sky with Jupiter & Mars. Photo by Jason Alguire.
MONTREAL -- Stargazers in parts of Quebec and Ontario were reportedly treated to a spectacular sight Friday night: a mysterious “fireball” shooting across the night sky.
One cottager near St. Agathe described a fluorescent green ball with a red tail, visible for roughly five seconds, with some Twitter users describing the ball as bright blue.
Marc Andrew, who is located in l’Épiphanie, told CTV he saw a ball of vivid orange and red coming from the north-west.
“I’ve seen shooting stars, but I haven’t seen anything like this,” he said, adding, “It was exactly like what you see in the movies.”
Reports of the event clocked in at around 10:40 p.m.
At the time of publication, the nature of the fireball is unconfirmed, but is suspected to be a meteor.