

CTV Montreal





Police are searching for the people who assaulted a young man near the Grande Bibliotheque Thursday night.

The victim was attacked on Savoie Ave. and struck in the head, then made his way one block east to a friend's apartment where people called 9-1-1 around 11:15 p.m. to report the attack.

Emergency crews rushed to the apartment on St. Denis St. between Ontario St. and De Maisonneuve Blvd. and had to strap the man to a stretcher to carry him down the stairs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said the man was hit in the head with a blunt object, possible during a drug deal, and that the suspect fled on foot.

Officers used search dogs in an attempt to locate the attacker but had no success.