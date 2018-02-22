

Police are searching for suspects after two cars were set on fire in Saint Laurent.

Someone called 9-1-1 around 1:20 a.m. to report two cars parked in the driveway of a home on Carré Stewart were on fire.

Firefighters put out the flames but not before both cars were badly damaged. When they were done they found materials that had been used to start the fires.

Police said there were no witnesses to the arson, but that there are multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

In recent weeks there have been multiple cars set on fire around Montreal.