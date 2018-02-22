Arsonist torches cars in St. Laurent
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 8:20AM EST
Police are searching for suspects after two cars were set on fire in Saint Laurent.
Someone called 9-1-1 around 1:20 a.m. to report two cars parked in the driveway of a home on Carré Stewart were on fire.
Firefighters put out the flames but not before both cars were badly damaged. When they were done they found materials that had been used to start the fires.
Police said there were no witnesses to the arson, but that there are multiple surveillance cameras in the area.
In recent weeks there have been multiple cars set on fire around Montreal.
Latest Montreal News
- Questions emerge after teenager dies one week after being found at bottom of pool
- Judge to rule Thursday in trial of man whose pit bull mauled seven-year-old girl
- Man arrested after stabbing in St. Leonard
- Arsonist torches cars in St. Laurent
- City gives $15K to women's shelter to keep beds open longer