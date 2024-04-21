MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Arson squad investigating vehicle fire in Montreal North

    Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal) Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)
    Share

    The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after being called to a vehicle on fire.

    Police responded to a 911 call at 2:40 a.m. to a vehicle on fire on Recollets Avenue near Sabrevois Street in the Montreal North borough.

    Firefighters were on the scene and were able to contain the blaze, but the force of the fire damaged a second vehicle, according to the SPVM.

    "Witnesses indicated that one person had been seen leaving the scene quickly," said SPVM spokesperson Emmanuel Couture.

    No one was injured in the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News