Arson squad investigating vehicle fire in Montreal North

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after being called to a vehicle on fire.

Police responded to a 911 call at 2:40 a.m. to a vehicle on fire on Recollets Avenue near Sabrevois Street in the Montreal North borough.

Firefighters were on the scene and were able to contain the blaze, but the force of the fire damaged a second vehicle, according to the SPVM.

"Witnesses indicated that one person had been seen leaving the scene quickly," said SPVM spokesperson Emmanuel Couture.

No one was injured in the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.