MONTREAL -- Quebec's bike shops are among the businesses forced to close due to being non-essential, but some owners say they could be helping the province out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacha Gosselin operates Velo Fixe, a national company that comes to cyclists' homes to help them gear up and ride safely. He said he asked the government for a special dispensation to keep Velo Fix open but was told he must remain closed until April 14.

“I'm waiting and hoping to help cyclists around here,” he said. “The days are nice and I had booked solid some visits.”

While Quebec's bike shops are closed, those in British Columbia and Ontario have been deemed essential services by the provincial governments.\

Velo Quebec president Suzanne Lareau called the provincial government's decision on bike shops ridiculous, saying that due to the popularity of cycling and the importance of transportation, the shops should remain open. She called on the government to reverse its decision, comparing bike shops to car garages, which remain open.

“This is nonsense. Quebec is the place in Canada with the most cyclists but they closed bike shops,” she said. “It's spring, people want to use their bike. People have to work, the government asks people to volunteer. This is a crisis and it's a good way of transportation.”